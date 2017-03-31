Search for Escaped Inmate in Ellis County

North Texas law enforcement officials are searching for a teen who escaped from guards in Ellis County Wednesday.

According to the Waxahachie Daily Light, U.S. Marshals and Ellis County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for Austin Nickolaus Mirza, 18, of Waxahachie.

Mirza was handcuffed and being transported from the Ellis County Adult Probation office when he ran off, escaping in a waiting vehicle, officials confirmed.

Mirza had been detained on a probation violation.

Anyone with information that can help catch Mirza is asked to call Ellis County deputies at 972-825-4928.