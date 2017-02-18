Search Underway for Missing North Texas Mother

A search is underway for a missing North Texas Mother.

Alina Cole, 32, disappeared on Thursday afternoon near her father's home in Euless.

Cole's mother, Deborah Cole, said her daughter was last seen leaving the home near Harwood and Main Street wearing blue leggings and a black shirt with leopard print sleeves.

"She suffers from depression and we really need to find her," said Deborah Cole. "Alina is a mother. She would never disappear like this."

The family is assisting Euless Police with the search. Friends and family went door-to-door on Saturday and handed out Alina Cole's picture.

It's not yet known if Cole's disappearance is considered suspicious.

Cole is a mother to two young daughters. Family told NBC 5 her husband is currently watching the kids in Springtown and was not available to assist with the search.