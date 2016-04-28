Van Zandt County Jail Escapee Captured

A search is underway in Van Zandt County for an escaped inmate who's considered "armed and dangerous," the sheriff's office said Wednesday. (Published Thursday, April 28, 2016)

Authorities say they've found a man who used the help of his mother to escape an East Texas jail Wednesday night.

At 8 p.m., inmate Jay Scott McEvers, 47, escaped from the Van Zandt County Detention Center.

The sheriff's office hasn't released details of the escape. McEvers had been held in the jail on drug and firearm charges.

The manhunt led authorities to arrest McEvers's mother, Carolyn McEvers, "for facilitating escape", the statement said.

Jay McEvers's girlfriend, Cynthia Heese, was also under investigation for assisting in the escape, according to the statement.

The jail is located in Canton, which is about 60 miles east of Dallas.