Search Still On For Missing Azle Man

Jim Bob Cook has been missing since Feb. 8.

Azle police are looking for a man missing since Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Jim Bob Cook was last seen in Azle, Tx around 11 P.M. on Feb. 8 driving a 2016 Black Ford F-150 extended cab truck with black rims and chrome trim and a Texas license plate number HYW9836.

He was wearing a black western-style hat and dark clothing, including jeans and boots. Cook is 5'11" tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Cook's cell phone is no longer active.

The family and friends of Cook are actively searching for any information about his location. Azle police urge anyone who knows anything to contact the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221.



