Search Crews Find Body in Lake Ray Hubbard

    A search is underway on Lake Ray Hubbard for a fisherman missing since Wednesday.

    (Published Thursday, March 16, 2017)

    Texas Game Warden and Dallas Fire-Rescue crews who have been searching Lake Ray Hubbard for a missing fisherman since last week have recovered a body.

    A body surfaced on the lake and was spotted early Wednesday morning, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

    Crews had been searching for Mark Jordan from Rockwall County after he went missing from a fishing trip on the lake. His capsized boat was found last week. 

    Dallas Fire-Rescue said they haven't determined yet if the body, described as male, is Jordan. 

