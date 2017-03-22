Search Crews Find Body in Lake Ray Hubbard

A search is underway on Lake Ray Hubbard for a fisherman missing since Wednesday.

Texas Game Warden and Dallas Fire-Rescue crews who have been searching Lake Ray Hubbard for a missing fisherman since last week have recovered a body.

A body surfaced on the lake and was spotted early Wednesday morning, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Crews had been searching for Mark Jordan from Rockwall County after he went missing from a fishing trip on the lake. His capsized boat was found last week.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they haven't determined yet if the body, described as male, is Jordan.