Search Continues for Missing Father at Denton Creek

A 2-year-old boy reported missing along with his father Monday while boating in the area around Denton Creek has been found Tuesday, authorities say. Meanwhile, the search for the boy's father continues.

Authorities are continuing the search Wednesday for a missing father who disappeared while boating with his 2-year-old son Monday. Trophy Club police released this photo of Matthew Meinert, left and his son, Oliver, right.

Photo credit: Trophy Club Police Department

38-year-old Matthew Meinert was reported missing Monday night near Denton Creek, west of Grapevine Lake. Search crews located Meinert's son, Oliver, wandering alone in a wooded area the following morning but were unable to locate Meinert.

The Game Warden's Office said Oliver was unable to tell them anything about what took place or where his father was.

"Based upon the results of Tuesday evening’s search efforts, they plan to continue the search on Wednesday with continued ground, air, and land efforts," Trophy Club police said.

A Johnson County Emergency Manager tweeted early Wednesday morning that they were in the area around Flower Mound flying a drone.

Trophy Club police said the search for the boy's father were scaled back Tuesday night, though they remained hopeful he would be found alive.