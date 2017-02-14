School Bus Involved in Crash in Ennis, Minor Injuries Reported | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
School Bus Involved in Crash in Ennis, Minor Injuries Reported

    Authorities said two children and one adult were injured when a school bus crashed in Ellis County Tuesday morning.

    The Ennis Independent School District bus crashed in the 1000 block of Zmolek Road in Ennis at 6:38 a.m., according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Lonny Haschel.

    Investigators said the bus went off the north side of the road and crashed into a ditch. The bus did not tip over.

    Two of the seven children on board and the bus monitor were transported to a hospital for treatment, Haschel said.

    The children were transported to school on another bus.

    No further details have been released.

