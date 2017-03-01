Scholarship Audition Scores A High Note

Parker Wills, a senior at Aubrey High School, offered his saxophone to another student trying out for a UNT Music scholarship.

Today's Tell Me Something Good hits all the right notes.

It's about a young man named Parker Wills, a senior at Aubrey High School in Denton County. The 17 year old is also one of three drum majors in the Chaparral marching band.

Parker recently auditioned for a scholarship to the University of North Texas College of Music in Denton. Parker's mom told her friend Sally Turner, "the interview went great, and I thought he sounded really good in his audition. He was nervous and doubting himself, but he sounded great."

The rest of the story focuses on what happened after Parker's audition.

A young man who'd flown in from Seattle to Denton was there to audition for a scholarship, too.

Here's what Parker's mom told her friend Sally:

"The kid was weeping. His sax had an air leak (maybe from the flight). Parker walked over, took that guy's mouthpiece and put it in his sax and handed it to the kid. So, he let his competition tryout on his $3,000 professional sax. The mother couldn't believe Parker would do that."

We don't know if Parker got the scholarship, but we do know Parker has what counts: good character.

