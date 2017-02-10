Schedule Change: 'Days of Our Lives' to Air at 1:07 A.M.

Due to NBC News' coverage of a press conference involving President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Friday's episode of "Days of Our Lives" did not air at its regularly scheduled time.

The Feb. 10, 2017 episode will instead air at 1:07 a.m. Saturday on NBC 5. If you are setting this in a DVR, we recommend building in some extra time at the end to make sure you receive all of the broadcast.

You can also watch the show online once it becomes available online by clicking here.