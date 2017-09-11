Scandrick Expected to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Broken Hand

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick is scheduled to have surgery Monday to repair a broken bone in his left hand.

He’s expected to miss 1-2 weeks.

Scandrick, who said he suffered the injury as he disengaged from a block, participated in only nine plays in the Cowboys’ 19-3 win over the New York Giants.

“This isn’t going to keep me out long,” Scandrick said. “I loved the way our defense played tonight. I told the young guys we had the ability to do what we did tonight.”

Rookie second-round pick Chidobe Awuzie replaced Scandrick and finished with four tackles and 38 plays. If Scandrick can’t go, Awuzie or Anthony Brown will start.

Brown had the Cowboys’ only interception Sunday night.

Receiver Terrance Williams, who caught six passes for 68 yards, left the locker room wearing a walking boot on his left leg. Williams said he sprained the inside of his arch on the game’s first play.

“The doctors told me I couldn’t hurt it any worse,” Williams said. “It was just about my pain tolerance. It was important for me to be out there with my teammates, so I put some tape on it and went back in the game.

“I’m going to get it checked out Monday and we’ll go from there, but I don’t expect to miss any time.”

If he does, Brice Butler will replace him in the lineup. Butler caught one pass for 30 yards Sunday night.

