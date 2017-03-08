SWAT Responds to Reports of Barricaded Person in Pantego

A SWAT standoff is underway with a barricaded person in Pantego, Arlington police said Wednesday morning.

The standoff unfolded in the area close to the Pantego-Arlington border, near the intersection of West Pioneer Parkway and Park Springs Boulevard, police said.

Arlington Police say witnesses first reported hearing gunshots around 5:00 this morning.

A woman then called at 6:30 am reporting that her boyfriend was inside an auto repair shop and had fired the shots.

The suspect is believed to be inside the repair shop alone. No other shots have been fired since police arrived.

The Arlington Police SWAT team is on the scene.

Please check back for the latest on this breaking news story. As developments unfold, elements may change.