Authorities said an SUV caught fire after a crash on Interstate 635 in Dallas Tuesday morning.

Two SUVs were involved in the crash on westbound I-635 near Royal Lane at about 7:15 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the fire under the hood of one of the SUVs shortly after.

All westbound lanes of I-635 were closed until about 7:50 a.m.

No further details have been released.