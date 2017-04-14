SPCA of Texas Seizes 32 Dogs from Dallas Property

17 dogs and 15 puppies are in the care of the SPCA of Texas after they were discovered cruelly confined at a property in Southest Dallas County on Thursday.

The Lancaster Police Department visited the property Thrusday morning in response to another investigation and found the animals living in dire circumstances. The police reached out to the SPCA, who in cooperation with the police agreed to remove the animals from the property in their best interest.

Some of the animals were found living in a urine-soaked, feces-filled house while others were found outside and one was chained to a tree. More dogs were kept in kennels in a separate garage on the property.

The animals appear to have varying health issues, including flea infestation, hair loss, extremely long nails, skin sores and other injuries. Some of the puppies suffer from potentially life-threatening medical issues.

The dogs were transported to the SPCA of Texas' Animal Rescue Center in Dallas with the help of PetSmart Charities Emergency Relief and will be under the care of medical staff there until a custody hearing takes place.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18 at 10 a.m. at the Dallas County Government Center Precinct 1, Place 2 courthouse.

The SPCA of Texas encourages anyone who wants to support its efforts to help abused, neglected and homeless animals or other services to visit www.spca.org/helptheanimals to learn how to donate.