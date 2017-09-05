Will Jenkins of SOS Roofing and MGM Contractors faces two counts of property theft.

A North Texas contractor accused of ripping off homeowners faces property theft charges after several NBC 5 Responds investigations.

Will Jenkins of SOS Roofing and MGM Contractors turned himself into police during the weekend. He has since been released on bail.

Earlier this year, NBC 5 Responds heard from several consumers who said they paid Jenkins thousands of dollars to fix their roofs and that he never came back.

Since the first story aired, homeowners from across North Texas have come forward with similar stories. We even heard from former employees who say Jenkins ripped them off, too.

Jenkins has been charged with two counts of theft of property greater than $150,000. The indictment includes dozens of homeowners. He’s expected to appear in court Sept. 13.