Rowlett to Demolish Tornado-Damaged Water Tower

Significant damage remains in many North Texas communities more than three weeks after deadly tornadoes.

Rowlett's iconic water tower is expected to be demolished Monday, city officials said.

The tower, located on Martha Lane, was severely damaged by the Dec. 26, 2015 tornado.

The structure been the subject of months-long examinations and tests by local and federal inspectors and was deemed to be damaged beyond repair, according to a city news release. FEMA and city insurance will pay for the demolition costs.

"Over the past year, the Martha Lane water tower became an icon throughout our community, an unofficial symbol of Rowlett's resilience and of the bonding that occurred as a result of the tornado," said Rowlett Mayor Todd Gottel.

Gottel added that pieces of the structure would be used in public art installations around the city.