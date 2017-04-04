Roofing Solicitor Allegedly Shot by Homeowner

A North Texas roofer is recovering after being shot while soliciting roofing jobs after a recent hail storm.

A North Texas roofer is recovering after being shot while soliciting roofing jobs after a recent hail storm. The suspected gunman, 45-year-old Radu Chivu, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police say.

The shooting happened in Frisco just north of Lebanon Road Monday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to the shooting in the 6000 block of Larkspur Lane at about 4:30 p.m.

Neighbors tell NBC 5 that Chivu chased the victim off his front yard and opened fire.

Witnesses said there was some sort of confrontation on the front steps just seconds before the shooting. Neighbor Jeff Broadwater said they had a bad hailstorm on Sunday, and roofing jobs were needed throughout the neighborhood on Larkspur Lane.

In fact, there are many signs with several different companies advertised on lawns. Broadwater says he spoke with the victim just 30 minutes earlier.

"Really nice guy, well dressed, no outside appearance that would put you off, make you nervous," he said. "I let him know we had someone working on our roof and politely asked if he could just give us his card."

NBC 5 was on the scene Monday evening as police investigated and determined there was enough evidence that a crime had been committed by the homeowner.

The victim – whose identity has not been released – is recovering in the hospital, and Chivu remains in police custody.

Police say it was an isolated incident and that residents should not be concerned. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010 referencing CS# 17031331. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411).