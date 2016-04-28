Officials say a Central Texas police officer has fatally shot a robbery suspect who fled on a motorcycle and then stopped and threatened authorities.

Officials say 44-year-old Darrel S. Machemehl was killed late Tuesday near Seguin, located about 50 miles south of Austin.

Assistant Police Chief Bruce Ure tells the San Antonio Express-News that officers responding to a robbery complaint at a convenience store saw the suspect put a short-barreled shotgun in his backpack as he left.

Ure says it turned out the shotgun had fallen out during the chase.

Ure says the Texas Rangers have been asked to investigate the shooting.

