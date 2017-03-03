Roadside Food Pantry Coming to a Neighborhood Near You

It is a simple concept -- food left in a roadside pantry for anyone who needs it.

A McKinney woman created it back in September and it’s already expanding.

Teri Youngdale spent 25 years working in corporate America before walking away.

“When you've got a boss that's yelling at you three to four times a day, sending you ugly text messages, where’s the joy?,” she asked as she raised her palms.

Two years after calling it quits, she said she decided to build a pantry after seeing a video about it on Facebook.

She installed the wooden box outside her home and called it the Red Door Food Pantry.

The idea is catching on.

This week, Youngdale built and painted 10 more pantries that will soon go up at homes across Collin County.

“It only took about a week to realize how many people were really in need and it wasn't just people who were homeless. It was everyday families that were coming to the pantry to get food,” she said.

The pantry, she said, provides for the working poor, people like Robert Brock who has a job, but said it doesn’t pay enough to put food on the table for his three kids.

“It's a blessing to have people out here like these ladies here to help out people that are in need,” Brock said.

Food pantries are nothing new. But what makes the Red Door Pantry so popular is its 24-hour access.

There are no hours of operation, so people can come and take what they need during the day or in the middle of the night.

“There's shame that goes with that unfortunately,” Youngdale said.

Youngdale said she refills the pantry at least twice a night, all done with donations; a simple idea putting food on the table and feeding the soul.

The 10 new pantries have already been claimed.

They'll go up in the next couple weeks at homes in Plano, Allen, Celina, Princeton and several will stay in McKinney.