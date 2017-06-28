There has been yet another violent case of road rage in North Texas. A 33 year-old man was shot in North Richland Hills overnight. He stopped his car outside of a Waffle House and called for help. Now he's being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the third road rage shooting in North Texas in the last three days. Two of those victims survived, the other did not. It’s a harsh reminder that we all need to keep our cool while on the road.

No one has been arrested in any of the shootings. But another case is showing the potential legal consequences of road rage. A 22-year-old man is on trial for a 2016 road rage shooting.

Both sides rested their cases Wednesday afternoon and the case will go to the jury Thursday. After the violent week we've had, the victim's family hopes this case will send a message.

Twenty-two-year-old Aspen Warren sat hunched over a desk as prosecutors played his taped confession for the jury. He admitted to pulling the trigger back in January 2016, shooting Brittany Daniel through her car door, on I-30 in Arlington. But he said he never really meant to hurt her.

"I just wanted to scare her, right,” Warren said in the taped confession. “You can't road rage somebody and expect somebody not to road rage you back."

Brittany Daniel was just 26 years old. A large group of her family was in the courtroom Wednesday.

"Yes because everybody loved Brittany,” her father Malcolm Daniel said. “She was so sweet. Her smile was so special."

Mr. Daniel mentioned the recent shooting when speaking with NBC 5 today.



"I know exactly what they're going through,” Mr. Daniel said. “The hurt, the pain, and you're asking why. You're just asking why."

Now he's pushing for road rage shootings to become a capital offense, hoping harsher punishments will prevent the next tragedy.

"Everybody needs to just calm down and realize those are people,” said Mr. Daniel. “That's a person driving that other car. It's not that bad where we have to be that angry that this person had to be killed."

Warren's mother testified at the end of the day Wednesday, saying he told her he didn't do it. That was the only witness the defense called. Closing arguments are scheduled for 9:00 Thursday morning. Then the jury begins deliberations.