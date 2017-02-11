The Fort Worth Police Department hockey team beat Dallas police 8-6 in a charity game at the Dr. Pepper Star Center.

More than 400 people watched the Saturday game that benefited Assist the Officer-Forth Worth and Brotherhood 4 the Fallen, two nonprofits that help officers and their families.

The family of Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker, who was shot and killed in the line of duty, dropped the ceremonial puck before the game.

"It's a brotherhood. When one person gets hurt, the whole team gets hurt," said Dallas Police Officer Carlos Delafuente. "We can be from Fort Worth, Dallas, Irving or Little Elm. No matter the cause, we're there for one another."

On Thursday, Assist the Officer-Fort Worth presented a donation to an Arlington police corporal who was seriously injured in the line of duty.

All proceeds from Saturday's game will go directly to injured officers or families of fallen officers.