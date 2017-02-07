Reward Offered in Fatal Shooting of Man, 21, at Dallas Apartment Complex | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth


Reward Offered in Fatal Shooting of Man, 21, at Dallas Apartment Complex

    Dallas Police Department | Metro
    Dallas police say they need the public's help identifying the person that fatally shot 21-year-old Herston Monroe (inset) at the Walker's Mark Apartments Monday night.

    Police said a 21-year-old man has died after being shot at a Dallas apartment complex Monday night.

    Dallas police said they responded to a shooting call at the Walker's Mark Apartments in the 4000 block of Frankford Road at about 11:40 p.m. and found the wounded man.

    The victim — later identified as Herston Monroe — was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

    Dallas police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Homicide Det. Brent Maudlin at 214-671-3676 or brent.maudlin@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

    Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an indictment for this offense. To submit a tip, call 214-373-8477 (TIPS).

