Grand Prairie Police are looking for any information about two men accused of trying to abduct a 15-year-old girl on Monday. (March 20, 2017).

Grand Prairie police are searching for two men accused of trying to grab a 15-year-old girl while she was walking home from school.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Place.

The girl was walking home from her bus stop when a four-door Honda sedan pulled up alongside her, and the passenger tried to pull her into the car, police said.

She was able to fight him off and cut his left cheek with her class ring, police said.

The girl then ran for help and the pair in the car drove away.

The driver and passenger are both described as Hispanic males in their 30s. The driver was wearing a faded red shirt and blue jeans.

Responds Albertsons in Preliminary Talks to Merge with Sprouts

The passenger who tried to grab the girl had an unshaven, short beard and was wearing blue jeans, a flannel shirt and had a black widow spider tattoo on his right wrist, according to police.

The Honda sedan had a faded red hood and khaki interior.

There is a $1,000 reward being offered through Crime Stoppers for any information leading to an arrest.

Contact the Grand Prairie Police Department with any information.