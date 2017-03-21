A Fort Worth tow truck driver is recovering at John Peter Smith Hospital after being shot early Monday while trying to tow a vehicle in Fort Worth's Stop Six neighborhood.

"He came around the front of the truck and didn't say anything, just shot him," said the driver's wife, who didn't want her or her husband to be identified.

Video recorded from a camera on board the tow truck shows a man pointing a gun inside the truck's cab. The driver put the truck in gear and drove away after being shot, but the shooter didn't give up.

"He held on like he was riding a bull," the driver's wife explained. "He kept yelling, 'I'm gonna kill you, I'm gonna kill you!'"

The tow truck crashed a short distance away, severing a gas line.

"The gas was just coming out like 'shoo!'" said a woman named Lori who rushed to help. She didn't want to use her last name.

"I just seen blood coming out his side and a hole in his shirt," Lori said. "He was like, 'They shot me!'"

"If it wasn't for you, my husband wouldn't be here," the driver's wife said about Lori.

"I'm no guardian angel," Lori explained. "God is the one who gave me strength to help him. He's here for a reason."

The tow truck company, Capital Tow, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.