Reunion Tower Rings In 2017 With Fireworks

Reunion Tower in Dallas will ring in the new year with a spectacular fireworks display Saturday night. (Published 15 minutes ago)

Reunion Tower in Dallas will ring in the new year with a spectacular fireworks display.

A team of seven pyrotechnicians was placing 4,000 fireworks on the tower Thursday, including along the legs, the observation deck and the upper and lower rooftops.

"Most of the shots are one single shot per tube, some of them are sparkling devices and mines and crackling devices," explained Denis O'Regan, with Melrose Pyrotechnics.

The eight-minute show, which will begin at the base and count "up" the tower to midnight, will be timed to Reunion Tower's iconic LED light display.

"We would say we're going to have this many scenes during those minutes of the show, and we will be accentuating these colors," said O'Regan.

Fireworks typically fly off the top of the tower on Texas-OU weekend, but Reunion Tower's first New Year's Eve display will be much more impressive.

"That's going to be really amazing," said Christina Castanon, of Carrollton, who was visiting the observation deck. "I think it's going to be an awesome way to really put the city on the spotlight."

Reunion Tower's general manager worked for 20 years at Seattle's Space Needle, which also rings in the new year with fireworks and was eager to bring the West Coast tradition to Dallas.

"It's the icon of Dallas, Reunion Tower is, and people love it," said general manager Dusti Groskreutz. "And quite honestly, because Big D New Year's Eve didn't happen last year and it wasn't planning to happen this year, so I thought this was a great opportunity."

Many of the roads near Reunion Tower will be closed, along with the Reunion Tower Lawn, but anywhere with a clear line of sight to the tower will be a great place to watch.

For more New Year's Eve celebrations across North Texas, visit The Dallas Morning News' GuideLive.