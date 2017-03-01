Brenda Robinson made aviation history twice.

"I've been flying airplanes for 41 years. I've flown 12 different airplanes," said Robinson during a recent trip to Fort Worth.

In 1980, she became the first African-American woman Naval Aviator in U.S. history. Her missions included landing on aircraft carriers.

Next, she moved on to commercial aviation.

"I was hired by American Airlines in early 1990's and I flew another three airplanes including wide-bodies," said Robinson.

She was one of the first black female pilots at the Fort Worth based carrier. But her presence was not always welcomed.

"The only struggles that I would have are the attitudes of newly having women in the aviation community and newly having minorities in the aviation community because it was considered 'you don't understand this well enough'," said Robinson. "So they could probably try to make me believe that they were better than me and I had no place there. But that didn't work because I love aviation."

Robinson now speaks to young people to encourage them to pursue an aviation career.

"I want something to strike them like lightning," said Robinson. "And all of the sudden their eyes just open up and you cannot un-ring that bell once that happens. I love letting them see - If I can do it, you can do it."

Robinson is now retired but a handful of women are following in her footsteps. Beth Powell flew for American Eagle before becoming a Miami based pilot for American Airlines. She saw Robinson's face in a hallway of pilot's pictures.

"Walking the halls and I saw her beautiful picture," said Powell. "I looked up and it inspired me that one day I'll be with American Airlines. I said to myself I have to meet this lady!

Powell said the aviation industry still lacks diversity.

"There's about 16,000 pilots approximately with American and US Air and we have five African-American female pilots for American," said Powell.

The group Women of Aviation Worldwide reported that there were 8,175 women pilots flying for commercial airlines as recently as 2010. But they are far outnumbered by 155,530 male pilots.

In February, the pilots spoke to students at American Airlines' CR Smith Museum. Powell wants girls like her daughter to identify with women who are in careers like aviation.

"I want her to see other examples like me to know it is possible to be an American Airlines female pilot," said Powell.