Additional testing has found high levels of copper and lead in the water in five more Dallas Independent School District buildings.

That brings the total number of schools with elevated metal levels in the water to 12 out of 228 tested, according to Christopher Gray, the district's director of environmental health and safety.

"The majority of them were marginal," Gray said, adding that he does and will drink the water in the schools. Gray said the majority of the water with elevated levels came from drinking fountains.

Gray said 11 of the 12 schools have already had the issue resolved, either by replacing water filters or by removing and replacing entire water fountains.

Crews are in the process of remedying the issue at Wilmer-Hutchins Elementary School, Gray added.

The five additional schools with elevated copper levels are: The Harllee Early Childhood Center, IDEA at Fannin, STEAM Middle School at D.A. Hulcy, Young Women's STEAM Academy at Balch Springs and Lincoln High School.

D.A. Hulcy Middle School also had elevated lead levels.

Roshekia Christian's 13-year-old daughter attends D.A. Hulcy. She said she feels safe in knowing the district is being proactive and taking action.

"We had a written letter sent home. They let us know students weren't drinking the water, the water was off-limits to the kids. So it's really not something to be worried because there is bottled water in place for the kids," Christian said.

There is no federal, state or local mandate requiring that schools test their drinking water.

Gray said that they are coming up with a plan to continue to monitor the schools. Testing still needs to be completed on administrative and maintenance buildings.

Dallas ISD began testing the water at all of its campuses last fall after several schools in Fort Worth were found to contain lead.