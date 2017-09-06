Restoration Planned for NASA's Apollo Mission Control Center

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 03: The Apollo Mission Control Center at Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center on April 3, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Apollo Mission Control Center at the Johnson Space Center in Houston will undergo a $5 million restoration later this year.

The Control Center was decommissioned in the 90's and was given a "threatened" status by the National Park Service in 2015.

NASA hopes to complete the renovation by July of 2019, which will be the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Part of the work will include restoring the Mission Control consoles to animate a representation of the Apollo 15 mission. An array of personal items and replicas of authentic documents will also be placed inside the control center to more accurately reflect the late 1960's.