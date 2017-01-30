Restaurants Join Efforts to Support Little Elm Hero | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Restaurants Join Efforts to Support Little Elm Hero

By Deborah Ferguson

    NBC 5 News
    Little Elm police Detective Jerry Walker, inset, over a police car.

    Restaurants in several North Texas cities Monday will be part of the continuing support for the family of a Little Elm police officer fatally shot in the line of duty.

    Detective Jerry Walker, 48, was shot during a standoff Jan 17. He was the first officer in the history of the Little Elm force to be killed in the line of duty.

    He left behind four children ranging in age from to 22-years-old to a few months.

    Special t-shirts sold today between 5-9 p.m. at 11 Chick-Fil-A restaurants will support Det. Walker's family. The #LittleElmBig Hero t-shirt will cost $10 each.

    A page on Facebook lists all the participating restaurants from Crossroads to the Colony, Corinth, Denton, Flower Mound, Frisco, Mansfield and Plano. 

    Cousins BBQ, 9560 Feather Grass Lane in Fort Worth, will also participate. 

    Monetary donations will also be accepted.

    The Whataburger restaurant at 8000 FM 423 in Frisco will also host a fundraiser tonight called "Oh Whata Night" to support the detective's family. 

    "Walker was a frequent customer" at the restaurant, said Sarah Sutton, a restaurant spokeswoman said. "We're happy to do what we can to help support his family as well as the Little Elm Police Department during this time."

    Monday night from 5-8 p.m,  20 percent of sales at that Whataburger location will be donated to the America's Defenders Foundation in honor of fallen officer Jerry Walker.

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

