Rescuers Search for Missing Jet Skier on Lake Arlington | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rescuers Search for Missing Jet Skier on Lake Arlington

    NBC 5 News
    File photo

    Rescuers with the Arlington Fire Department are searching for a jet skier who went missing on Lake Arlington Friday night.

    Few details were immediately available about the jet skier's disappearance, but a fire spokesperson said the search resumed at 8 a.m. Saturday after being temporarily called of late Friday night.

    The lake was closed to the public Saturday as the search continued.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates and changes as the story develops. 

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

