Rescuers Search for Missing Jet Skier on Lake Arlington

Rescuers with the Arlington Fire Department are searching for a jet skier who went missing on Lake Arlington Friday night.

Few details were immediately available about the jet skier's disappearance, but a fire spokesperson said the search resumed at 8 a.m. Saturday after being temporarily called of late Friday night.

The lake was closed to the public Saturday as the search continued.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates and changes as the story develops.