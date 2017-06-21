Man Charged in Deep Ellum Sexual Assault: Dallas PD

Dallas police said a 40-year-old man is charged in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in Deep Ellum this past Saturday.

The alleged sexual assault happened on June 18 at about 1:17 a.m. along South Malcolm X Boulevard.

Following extensive media coverage, investigators said they received multiple tips about a suspect, which prompted police to obtain an arrest warrant for Roy Gutierrez.



According to police, Gutierrez was arrested at the DART West End Transfer Station at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.



He as been charged with aggravated sexual assault and was held in the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

If you have any information about the assault, you should contact Dallas Police.


