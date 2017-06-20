Repairs to Slick 'Melting Highway' Begin Tuesday | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Repairs to Slick 'Melting Highway' Begin Tuesday

Repairs should be complete by the end of July, officials say

    Texas Highway 6 in Erath County

    Repairs on the so-called "melting highway" in Erath County began Tuesday.

    Texas Highway 6 was paved just last November, but a stretch of the road between Dublin and Hico becomes dangerously slick in the heat.  The road, which seeps tar and oil, has been blamed for a number of crashes.
    While the repair is underway, Texas 6 will be reduced to one lane in two-mile sections between mile markers 847 and 914 Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 
    Repairs to the roadway should be complete by the end of July.

