Repairs to Slick 'Melting Highway' Begin Tuesday

Repairs on the so-called "melting highway" in Erath County began Tuesday.

Texas Highway 6 was paved just last November, but a stretch of the road between Dublin and Hico becomes dangerously slick in the heat. The road, which seeps tar and oil, has been blamed for a more than two dozen crashes.

None of the crashes related to the road conditions were fatal, officials said.

While the repair is underway, Texas 6 will be reduced to one lane in two-mile sections between mile markers 847 and 914 Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Repairs to the roadway should be complete by the end of July.