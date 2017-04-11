Repairs Causing Delays on Northbound I-35W in Fort Worth

Two lanes of northbound Interstate 35W are closed just south of the Trinity River in Fort Worth while crews make emergency repairs.

One lane of northbound traffic is getting by, and southbound traffic is unaffected.

Traffic Alert I-35W Closures in Fort Worth to Lead to Delays

Still, drivers can expect significant delays during the evening rush hour out of downtown.

The cause for the emergency repairs was not immediately available.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.