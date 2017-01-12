A group of African-American religious leaders announced plans Thursday for a boycott of the city of Fort Worth.

Faith Leaders United wants to call attention to the punishment of a police officer who was seen on video arresting a woman and her two daughters last month.

The now-viral video shows Officer William Martin's interaction with Jacqueline Craig, who called police to report a man had grabbed and choked her seven-year-old son. The incident ends with Craig and her daughters arrested.

On Monday, FWPD Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced that Martin was suspended for 10 days without pay for violating department policies, including using excessive force and failure to investigate.

"The African-American community in Fort Worth must be treated with dignity and respect by City Leaders," Rev. Kyev Tatum said. "We are going to ask faith leaders and people of good will from across the state, country and world to stop spending their hard earned money in Fort Worth, Texas until our leaders stop denying, defying, defending and dismissing the horrible racism that is causing an enormous amount of mental health anxiety and depression within the African-American community."

