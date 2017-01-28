Refugee Order Leads to Detaining Passengers at DFW Airport

A woman waits for a detained passenger at DFW International Airport on January 28, 2017.

Nearly ten passengers were detained after arriving at DFW International Airport on Saturday afternoon, according to families who spoke to NBC 5 News.

A federal law enforcement official says legal permanent U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority countries who are out of the country won't be allowed back for 90 days.

The official says that's a result of the executive order signed yesterday by President Donald Trump.

The order also suspends all refugee admissions to the U.S. for four months and bans the entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely.

As of 4:00 p.m., nine people were detained by DFW Airport security, including a woman from Syria.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. Refresh this page and watch NBC 5 News at 6:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m. for the latest.