Red Light Runner Causes Fatal Crash: Police

By Lauren Petterson

    One man is dead and another man was arrested after a crash that happened at the intersection of Abrams Road and Walnut Hill Lane.

    Dallas police said the driver of a Chevy Silverado, Jose Aguado, ran a red light as he was heading eastbound on Walnut Hill Lane at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

    Aguado hit a Lexus sedan that was going northbound on Abrams Road. The Lexus then crashed into a Volkswagen Bug that was stopped at the red light.

    The 62-year-old driver of the Lexus died at the scene and a child passenger was taken to Children's Hospital as a precaution. The driver of the Volkswagen was not hurt.

    Aguado was arrested at the scene and was charged with criminally negligent homicide.

    The victim's next of kin have not yet been notified. 

    Published at 8:57 AM CDT on Jun 21, 2017 | Updated at 10:01 AM CDT on Jun 21, 2017

