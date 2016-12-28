Reckless Driver Circles SONIC Drive-In During Police Chase | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC_OTS_DFW

Reckless Driver Circles SONIC Drive-In During Police Chase

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Newly-released police dashcam video shows a driver attempting to get away from police in Denton County on Christmas Eve.

    The driver refused to pull over after officers tried to stop him for reckless driving on Highway 380, according to a Northeast Police Department Facebook post.

    After winding through traffic, the driver pulled into an empty SONIC Drive-In. The driver circled the fast food restaurant, hopped the curb and drove down a small grassy hill.

    Police took the driver into custody after a short foot pursuit. He was arrested for reckless driving, evading arrest in a vehicle and marijuana possession.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices