Reckless Driver Circles SONIC Drive-In During Police Chase

Newly-released police dashcam video shows a driver attempting to get away from police in Denton County on Christmas Eve.

The driver refused to pull over after officers tried to stop him for reckless driving on Highway 380, according to a Northeast Police Department Facebook post.

After winding through traffic, the driver pulled into an empty SONIC Drive-In. The driver circled the fast food restaurant, hopped the curb and drove down a small grassy hill.

Police took the driver into custody after a short foot pursuit. He was arrested for reckless driving, evading arrest in a vehicle and marijuana possession.