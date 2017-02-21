Recalls: Sodastream Bottles and Yamaha Benches | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Recalls: Sodastream Bottles and Yamaha Benches

By Wayne Carter

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission announces a recall for a popular soda-making device along with a piano bench.

    Sodastream

    The first recall is due to some concerns about exploding plastic bottles.

    Sodastream, the company behind the make-your-own-soda machines, is recalling more than 50,000 blue-tint carbonating bottles because of a defect.

    The bottles can be returned to the company for a refund. They all have an April 2020 expiration date.

    Yamaha

    Yamaha Corporation is recalling grand piano benches because they violate federal standard for lead paint.

    Yamaha is going to give a replacement for benches with the model number "3 I PM / PAW."

    Nine-hundred of the benches were sold.

    The company says children shouldn't touch them.

    Do you have a story idea? We want to hear from you! Fill out the complaint form on the NBC 5 Responds page or call 844-5RESPND, (844) 573-7763. More #NBC5Responds archive here.

