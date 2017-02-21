Recalls: Sodastream Bottles and Yamaha Benches

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announces a recall for a popular soda-making device along with a piano bench.
Sodastream
The first recall is due to some concerns about exploding plastic bottles.
Sodastream, the company behind the make-your-own-soda machines, is recalling more than 50,000 blue-tint carbonating bottles because of a defect.
The bottles can be returned to the company for a refund. They all have an April 2020 expiration date.
Yamaha
Yamaha Corporation is recalling grand piano benches because they violate federal standard for lead paint.
Yamaha is going to give a replacement for benches with the model number "3 I PM / PAW."
Nine-hundred of the benches were sold.
The company says children shouldn't touch them.
