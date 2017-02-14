Read George H.W. Bush's 1943 Love Letter to 'My Darling Bar'

A portrait of George H.W. Bush taken during his time as a World War II Navy pilot.

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum has shared a sweet Valentine's Day treat, a love letter from a 19-year-old Bush to future First Lady Barbara Bush.

Bush's letter to "darling Bar" was penned on Dec. 12, 1943, while he was serving in World War II as a Navy pilot.

In the letter, Bush talked both about the war and how happy he was that his engagement to the then Barbara Pierce had been announced.

"For a long time I had anxiously looked forward to the day when we would go aboard and set to sea," Bush said. "It seemed that obtaining that goal would be all I could desire for some time, but, Bar, you have changed all that."

The letter shows Bush also had a slightly devious side.

He wanted Barbara to attend the commissioning of the USS San Jacinto in Philadelphia and suggested she could get into the event by saying she lost her invite.

"A lot of fellows put down their parents or wives and they aren't going so you could pass as a Mrs.," Bush said. "Just say you lost the invite and give your name. They'll check the list and you'll be in."

Apparently it worked because Bush later said that Barbara was able to attend.

The two married on Jan. 6, 1945 and have been together ever since.

The couple was admitted to a Houston hospital last month, he for pneumonia and her for bronchitis. They've both since been released.

Their most recent public appearance was participating in the pregame coin toss at this year's Super Bowl in Houston.

Click here to read the letter in its entirety.

Scanned versions of the letter shown below are courtesy of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

Photo credit: George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

