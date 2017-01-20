Rangers SS Elvis Andrus Announes Fiancé's Pregnancy

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus announces Thursday that he and his fiancé are expecting their first child.

The Texas Rangers might have found their shortstop for the 2040 season.

Current Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus announced on Instagram Thursday night that he and his fiancé, Cori Febles, are expecting their first child — a boy.

"Today I woke up without knowing that my biggest dream came true," he said in the caption. "I have no words to explain how excited and anxious I am to see my boy."

Andrus proposed to Febles at Reunion Tower in December and posted an image on Instagram.