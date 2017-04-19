Rangers Reliever Tweets Advice on Limiting PED Use | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rangers Reliever Tweets Advice on Limiting PED Use

By Todd L. Davis

    Getty Images
    Jake Diekman of the Texas Rangers. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

    Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jake Diekman tweeted a hot sports opinion about performance enhancing drug use after a Pittsburgh Pirate tested positive.

    MLB suspended outfielder Starling Marte for 80 games Tuesday for his first offense of testing positive for a performance enhancing substance. Per MLB rules, the second offense results in a 162-game suspension and the third results in a lifetime ban.

    Diekman — who's on the 60-day disabled list as he recovers from an off-season colectomy — tweeted Tuesday that the league should hit the players where it hurts: their wallets.

    Marte will lose about $2.5 million in unpaid salary due to suspension, but Diekman advocated limiting players' earning potential to the league minimum salary — $535,000 per year in 2017 — for the duration of their careers.

    Marte will also be ineligible to play in the 2017 postseason, per MLB rules.

    Published 2 hours ago
