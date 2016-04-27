Hanser Alberto #2 of the Texas Rangers grounds out on a double play scoring one run against the New York Yankees in the second inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 27, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Elvis Andrus had a tiebreaking RBI triple and Texas beat the New York Yankees 3-2 on Wednesday night, when former Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez hit his 100th homer in the stadium.

A-Rod's 690th career homer gave him triple digits in the Rangers' ballpark. He hit 86 at home for Texas from 2001-03 and has 14 more in 65 games as a visitor there -- first with Seattle before his big deal with the Rangers, and after being traded to the Yankees.

Andrus tripled into the right-center field gap in the sixth, a ball that rolled to the wall after Rougned Odor drew a two-out walk off CC Sabathia (1-2), to snap a 2-all tie.

Martin Perez (1-2) struck out three while allowing two runs and six hits over six innings. The Rangers had lost each of the first four games started by the left-hander.

After Jake Diekman threw two scoreless innings, Shawn Tolleson worked the ninth against the middle of the Yankees lineup for his sixth save in seven chances.

Rodriguez was back in New York's lineup after missing the first two games in Texas. The 40-year-old Rodriguez came out of Sunday's home game for the Yankees because of stiffness in his left side after an earlier double snapped a 1-for-18 slide. He went 3 for 3 with a walk Wednesday to raise his average 45 points to .190.

His solo homer over the 14-foot wall with two outs in the fourth tied the game at 2-all. That was also his 1,000th career run for the Yankees, the 12th player in team history to score that many.

Along with the 124 homers he hit in old Yankee Stadium (as a visitor and with the home team through 2008), and the 100 in Arlington, A-Rod is the only active player with at least 100 home runs in two different stadiums, according to STATS.

Rodriguez also has 100 homers in Seattle, his original MLB team, but 60 of those were in the Kingdome and 40 more at Safeco Field since. He has 71 homers at home since the new Yankee Stadium opened in 2009.

NOT 1-2-3-4

The Rangers tied the game when scoring on an unusual 1-3-2-5 double play in the second inning. With runners at second and third, Hanser Alberto hit a comebacker. Sabathia fielded the ball, glanced at Ryan Rua coming off third base and then threw to first base for the out. Rua took off home, and scored ahead of the return throw to the plate. Catcher Brian McCann then threw to third. Odor slid in headfirst ahead of the ball, but was unable to keep hold of the bag and was tagged out by third baseman Chase Headley to end the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: OF Aaron Hicks missed his fifth consecutive game because of left shoulder bursitis.

Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels, who skipped his turn in the rotation Monday because of a groin strain, threw another bullpen session Wednesday. He said all went well and that he would start Sunday vs. the Angels. ... RHP Yu Darvish is scheduled to make a rehab start Sunday for Double-A Frisco, his first game since Tommy John surgery on March 17, 2015.

UP NEXT

Yankees: After their first off day in 10 days on Thursday, the Yankees open a three-game weekend series at Boston on Friday night.

Rangers: Texas has an off day before a series opener at home Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

