Rancher Raises Thousands for Peers in Panhandle Fires

A Parker County rancher has helped to raise more than $30,000 to be used in the recovery effort by ranchers in the Texas Panhandle in the wake of a series of devastating wildfires.

Ramey Keeth, a Parker County rancher, has spearheaded an effort to raise tens of thousands dollars for fellow ranchers in the Texas panhandle who have been devastated by a series of wildfires in the last week.

“On most of the places that the fire came through it’s just total devastation. It’s just really sad,” said Keeth, owner of Two E Land and Cattle near Springtown.

Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster in Gray, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts and Wheeler counties.

Four people have been killed in the Texas fires, as have thousands of head of cattle.

Keeth is one of several people who have become involved in the recovery effort – he has helped to raise more than $30,000 and he helped to coordinate a convoy of trailers hauling hay to feed the cattle that have survived the flames.

“The generosity and compassion from our fellow Texans and across the USA has been truly humbling,” Keeth said.