Rain Helps Firefighters Contain Panhandle Wildfire

Stiff winds quickly spread a wildfire in the Texas Panhandle across 94 square miles before rain helped firefighters contain the flames.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the wildfire spread Thursday across Ochiltree and Roberts counties in the northeast corner of the Panhandle near the Oklahoma border.

Firefighters were able to save at least three homes as the fast-moving flames forced the closure of roads and prompted authorities to call in air tankers to assist.

There were no apparent injuries.

The fire broke out in the same area ravaged earlier this month by two wildfires that burned more than 750 square miles and killed four people.

Texas ranchers are facing at least $21 million in agricultural damages from those earlier wildfires.