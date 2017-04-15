Race for Irving Mayor Heats Up

The four candidates running for mayor in the city of Irving all took part in a community forum on Saturday.
There is one thing all the candidates can agree on, the race is heating up.
Candidate Elvia Espino said at times the race has gone too far.
Espino filed a lawsuit earlier this month, seeking to disqualify rival Kristi Pena. Espino claims that Pena did not have the required valid signatures to be on the ballot.
"This is not a personal attack on the other candidate. This is about the process," said Espino.
The city decided that the lawsuit was without merit, allowing Pena to appear on the May 6 ballot.
"I think that the Fifth District Court of Appeals agreed with me and put me on the ballot," said Pena.
NBC 5 also ask the other candidates to weigh in on the issue.
"They're on the ballot. It is what it is. Why don't we just let the people of Irving decide," said J.C. Gonzalez.
"I hope that they will find a way to work through it and we can move forward," said Rick Stopfer.
We also gave each candidate one minute to tell you why they should be Irving's next mayor.
Kristi Weaver Pena
Rick Stopfer
Elvia Espino
J.C. Gonzalez
Election day is Saturday May 6, 2017.