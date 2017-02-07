Family Says Questions Surround McKinney Teen's Murder

A suspect is now charged with the murder of a McKinney teenager over the weekend, while the victim's family is trying to understand what led to the shooting.

Jeremy Reed, 19, was walking the one block home from his aunt's house on Murray Street when he was shot and killed at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police charged 19-year-old Jalen Holley, who was already in custody on an unrelated charge, with murder in Reed's death. His bond is set at $500,000.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, but Reed's family said he was close with Holley.

"They're cousins," said Reed's sister, Sinnetria Reed. "I don't understand why anyone would take my brother away from us. Why anybody would want to hurt him. He just wasn't that kind of person, everybody loved him."

A growing memorial at the spot where Reed was killed is clear evidence of that love.

Friends from McKinney High School came and went Tuesday, leaving teddy bears and signing photos.

"He was so sweet, so respectable," Sinnetria Reed said. "He would do anything for anybody."

Reed's grandmother, Teresa Myles, said he was known for a saying, "If it ain't sweet, it ain't Jones," which led to his nickname "Sweet Jones."

"Everybody loved him," Myles said.

A GoFundMe page was set up by a family friend to help with funeral expenses. A funeral date has not been set.