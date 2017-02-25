Prosper parents are raising money to make the playground their son uses accessible for people in wheelchairs.

Whether it's getting into a car, using the restroom, or accessing a playground, the simplest tasks can be an uphill battle for people confined to wheelchairs.

A family in the town of Prosper is now on a mission to make it a little easier for their child.

Nathan Gilbert is a kindergartner at Folsom Elementary. On his daily routine, you'll find him cruising through hallways, always with a smile on his face.

But, bound to a wheelchair, the five-year-old is forced to stop short from his favorite spots on campus.

Nathan was born with spina bifida.

Obstacles like uneven pavement and wood chips make accessing playgrounds difficult.

“There are not enough people playing with me,” he said.

But Nathan is fearless.

With help -- and will power -- he’s able to leave his wheelchair behind to enjoy slides and swings like everyone else.

“Ultimately he just wants to go where his friends go,” said Nathan’s father Tom.

Folsom Elementary's playgrounds are compliant with the American with Disabilities Act, but Kristen and Tom Gilbert want to take it even further.

“Compliant does not mean accessible. So there’s things in there that he can't access even though it is compliant,” Kristen said.

Through a program called Prosper Plays, they're now raising money for things like ramps and more sidewalks like the one installed at the school last summer.

The sidewalk allows children in wheelchairs to easily access part of the playground.

Prosper ISD says more changes will be made over time with more funding.

The Gilberts aren't waiting around.

“I’d rather raise the money myself and get it done,” said Kristen.

Proper ISD sent NBC 5 the following statement:

"Prosper ISD loves parents like Kristen Gilbert, who partner with the district to go above and beyond for our kids. The district works very hard to make sure all of our playgrounds are ADA compliant and that we are good stewards across every campus with the limited funding we receive. In Prosper ISD we emphasize, as a part of our Graduate Profile, the ability to serve and give back. Each campus has a community service cause or need that they work on each year in order to provide real-life learning on what it means to give back. Folsom Elementary has decided to take on this community service project to provide an even more incredible experience for the students with additional needs that go beyond what is required.

The playground surface at Folsom is being incrementally changed as the district can find additional funding, but Folsom Elementary has taken on the challenge to accelerate the implementation and work to raise the additional funding as a Folsom family. We are excited about this and are so proud of our kids and families, as they truly have a heart to give."