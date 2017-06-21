A North Texas mansion being built by former NBA star Chris Bosh is on hold as the city of Celina plans to build a road through his backyard.

Prosper Mansion Being Built By Former NBA Star on Hold

Bosh, a Dallas native, won two NBA championships with the Miami Heat, but his career was sidelined last year because of his health.

Now, the future of his $5 million house along County Road 84 in Prosper is in the air, too, because plans for a new road, Ownsby Parkway, would cut his property in half.

The road is part of Celina's thoroughfare plan which shows Ownsby Parkway extending east of Custer Road.

Sandy Shipley and her husband, Dave, live near it. They can see Bosh's house from theirs.

"We were very excited," she said, when finding out the Boshes bought the property.

Shipley says she's watched the 20,000-square-foot home be built over the past year.

"We were looking forward to him and his family getting the house completed and moving in and hopefully getting to know them," she said.

But when she noticed work stop earlier this year, Shipley says she had a good idea why.

The city of Celina wants to extend CR 83, the road behind her home. The new portion would be called Ownsby Parkway, and long-term plans show it would run through the Bosh's backyard.

"I'm sure he was very upset when he found that," Shipley said.

Hundreds of new homes will also be built across the street from their homes.

The Shipleys can only imagine the Boshes saw what they did when they moved here 18 years ago: a place to escape the city.

Now it seems the city is coming to them.

"Celina's growing, we know it," she said. "We've had 18 years of quiet and now things are going to change."

The Boshes were sued by a design company in 2016 over allegations it didn't get paid because the project was delayed.

The case settled out of court in February.

NBC 5's call to an attorney who represented Bosh was not returned.