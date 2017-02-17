Parents at Amelia Earhart Learning Center are uneasy about a plan to move their kids out of the school.

Parents at a west Dallas elementary school were scrambling for answers Friday after learning that their kids may be moved to a new school.

The Dallas Independent School District is considering a proposal that would send students from Amelia Earhart Learning Center to nearby Martinez Elementary School.

Students at the Dallas Environmental Science Academy would move into Earhart Learning while their building, and Carver Elementary School next door, are torn down.

The site would become the future home of Pinkston High School.

"We didn't know that we were even in the plans for Pinkston. We didn't know there was another school that was going to replace our students," said Chelsea Manley, a PTA member at Earhart Learning Center. "We shouldn't be uprooted."

Dallas ISD's Deputy Chief of School Leadership, Pamela Lear, said the proposal was put forward due to the declining enrollment at Earhart Learning Center, which is projected to be about 140 students next year.

"When we decline in enrollment, we don't have the resources that are necessary to provide for our students," said Lear. "Anytime a community is moved out of their current location that they've been at many years, it's challenging."

Parents are also asking questions about transportation.

Many students live close enough to the school to walk, but Martinez Elementary is more than a mile away.

The district hopes to iron out those details as the process unfolds.

Community meetings will be held next week to give parents more information about the potential changes.

Manley hopes parents can convince the district to leave the school as is.

Investigative DCS Chief Financial Officer Suddenly Resigns

"Just come down and get to know a part of us so that when you leave, you'll know this is a school worth fighting for," she said.