Proposal for "Bubble Dome" Tennis Courts Fails in Keller

The plan to build indoor “bubble dome” tennis courts failed in Keller Tuesday night following a tense standing-room only city council meeting.

The courts are part of The Birch, a proposed private tennis club and training facility off of Keller Smithfield Rd. on nearly 27-acres.

The project – which gained approval in November of 2016 -- is the dream of former professional tennis player Taylor Dent, who said he was disappointed at the outcome and the denial of the bubble domes.

Residents both for and against the “bubble domes” packed Tuesday evening’s city council meeting to voice their opinions.

The "bubble domes" are 37,000-sq. ft. and can reach up to 42 feet tall.

Residents opposed said they were concerned about possible noise from the indoor structures and the fact that it may be an eyesore and lower their property values.

Residents in favor of the "bubble domes" said they did not want Keller to miss out on an opportunity that could boost its economy and draw in tennis enthusiasts from all over.

City council tabled the discussion last month to do further research and hear more resident input.

A 5-2 vote Tuesday evening led to the proposal failing.

The proposal needed a super majority because of the amount of opposition, which would have required 6 out of 7 council members voting in favor.

Dent said it is unclear what will happen with The Birch project now, since his financing was tied to having indoor courts.