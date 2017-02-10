Springtown man Roger McDowell saw a deal he couldn't refuse: Buy a furniture set and you'll get a free HD Television.

He was sold.

But after waiting for weeks for that free TV, McDowell was told he wasn't going to get it.

McDowell and his wife went to Conn's in Lake Worth to pick out a new furniture set for their living room. As soon as they walked in, he says he noticed an ad for a power leather sofa and loveseat for $1,999.99. A free HDTV came with the purchase.

"You're talking about over $1,000 worth of savings there," he said. "The furniture felt and seemed like it was well-built furniture, so we moved forward with the sale."

McDowell said the salesman assured him he'd receive the TV in about a week because it was in a warehouse and had to be shipped to the store.

"We wait a week, I call and he says, "Yeah, come on down.'" McDowell said. "I go down there and he pulls up my phone number and he says, 'Oh they're still finagling back and forth.'"

McDowell made a few more trips to the store, hoping his TV had finally arrived.

"I was told the same thing, 'We're waiting on corporate,'" he said. "I was furious."

The NBC 5 Responds team reached out to Conn's to find out what happened to the free HDTV mentioned in the ad. A spokesman responded and said he'd look into it. The next day, McDowell received a phone call from Conn’s.

It turns out the furniture McDowell purchased was marked down from $1,999 to $1,998. The $1 difference disqualified him from the promotion.

But the spokesman said Conn’ would honor the promotion.

McDowell said he’s happy with the turnout, but disappointed in the process.

"There's no telling how many other people [were affected] because this is a full-page ad," he said.

This type of consumer complaint is not uncommon so if you see a store promotion, here’s what you should do: